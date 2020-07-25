NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NFI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

