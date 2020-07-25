NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.46, 113,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 96,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
Several brokerages have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
