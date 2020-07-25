NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.46, 113,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 96,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several brokerages have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.