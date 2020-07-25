News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,070 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of News by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of News by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

