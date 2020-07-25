Nayan Kisnadwala Acquires 770,578 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Nayan Kisnadwala purchased 770,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £53,940.46 ($66,380.09).

Shares of Amigo stock opened at GBX 7.03 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.80. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.80 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of $33.42 million and a P/E ratio of 0.47.

Amigo (LON:AMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported GBX (5.70) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) by GBX (14.90) (($0.18)). Equities research analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2511.4678646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

