National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV opened at $12.74 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

