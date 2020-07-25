National Bank Financial Weighs in on National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NESR opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $580.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

