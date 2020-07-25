National Bank Financial Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday.

YRI stock opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.11 and a 52-week high of C$8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$478.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

