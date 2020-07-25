National Bank Financial Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$54.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAAS. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

TSE PAAS opened at C$49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 349.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.80. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$14.22 and a twelve month high of C$50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

In other news, Director Michael Louis Carroll sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$340,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,727,920.70. Also, Director Michael Steinmann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.90, for a total transaction of C$92,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,352 shares in the company, valued at C$3,813,688.80. Insiders have sold 33,337 shares of company stock worth $1,340,038 over the last ninety days.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.