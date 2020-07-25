Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

