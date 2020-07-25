Narwhal Capital Management Sells 37,447 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,447 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

