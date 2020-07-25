Narwhal Capital Management Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,088,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,981,152,000 after purchasing an additional 909,982 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.