Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 2,330 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.