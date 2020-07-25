Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.