Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,436 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Mylan worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 766.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

Mylan stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

