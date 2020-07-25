Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
MYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.
Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Mylan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
