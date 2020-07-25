Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Mylan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

