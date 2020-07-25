Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy Sells 3,930 Shares

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MSI opened at $141.73 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

