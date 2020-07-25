Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $97.11 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

