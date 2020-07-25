Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

