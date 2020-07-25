Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.12. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

