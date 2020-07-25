Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RANJY stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.26.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

