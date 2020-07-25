Moreno Evelyn V Has $7.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

