Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

