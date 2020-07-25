Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.