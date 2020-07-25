Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Monro worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,704,000 after acquiring an additional 270,007 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 4,081.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $5,157,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

