MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $902,897.65 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004695 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000757 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 196,476,667 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

