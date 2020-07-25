Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $31.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

MOMO stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Momo has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Momo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth $50,378,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Momo by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 850,092 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 594,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $10,178,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

