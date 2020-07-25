Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of MC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares in the company, valued at $3,945.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,442 over the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the first quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

