Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $862.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $818.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.79. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $891.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

