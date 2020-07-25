Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 900 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 155,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

