Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,000 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

