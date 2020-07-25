Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,400 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.