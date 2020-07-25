Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

