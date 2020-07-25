Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,700 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $7,807,782 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.