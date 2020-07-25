Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $155.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

