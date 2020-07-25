Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,000 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Hershey worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,613,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

