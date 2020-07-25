Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $616,554.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $347.94 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $358.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

