Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $286.97 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.12.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

