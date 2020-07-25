Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 227,300 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,621,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

