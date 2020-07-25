Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 407,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after buying an additional 226,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after buying an additional 957,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

AJG stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.