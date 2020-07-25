Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.