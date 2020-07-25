Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $15.53 Million Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 698,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

