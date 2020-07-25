Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

