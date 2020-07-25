Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $55.64 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

