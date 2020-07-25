Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.78 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,087,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $23,559,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.74 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.15.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

