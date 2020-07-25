Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.59 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $160,248,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,204,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,020,239. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.61 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

