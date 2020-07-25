Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 824.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $42.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.