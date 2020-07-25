Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.07 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.