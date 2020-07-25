Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J M Smucker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

