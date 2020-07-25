Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $96.85 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

