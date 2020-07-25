Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.